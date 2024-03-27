It's Game On With This $30 Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Deal

The Xbox Series X is one of the best gaming consoles you can find right now, especially if you're a Game Pass subscriber. In fact, it's so fun that you might not be able to tear yourself away to get a drink. An Xbox Series X mini fridge could be just the ticket with space for eight cans and a footprint that'll fit in even the coziest of gaming rooms. The fact it looks like your favorite console is an obvious bonus, as is this special deal that sees Walmart slash the price to just $30. That's a saving of $58 off the normal price and around half the cost of a new Xbox game. Note that we don't know how long that will be the case, however.

In use, the Xbox mini fridge does pretty much what you'd expect it to -- keep things nice and cold. It's designed to house up to eight drinks cans at any one time and there is a shelf inside to help you space things out. With support for AC or DC power, you can use it at home or in a vehicle if you like. And there's an Xbox logo that lights up on the top of the fridge for good measure.

Looking to store more than just drinks? There's a little snack shelf inside the door as well, and there is even a USB port for charging your Xbox controller or just about anything else, too. Now that's just cool.

This has to be one of the coolest accessories around, but don't worry if it isn't for you. We've rounded up all the best Xbox deals so that you can save on consoles, accessories, and games.