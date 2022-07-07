IPVanish VPN Summer Sale Scores You a Year of Access for Just $40

Whether you're regularly shopping around for the best VPN deals or you're completely new to the concept of VPNs, IPVanish has a deal worth considering right now. It just kicked off a summer sale -- likely intended to coincide with the Amazon Prime Day shopping season -- that offers . That means you can subscribe for a whole year for just $40 which is like spending just $3.33 per month.

IPVanish is one of the best VPNs available, topping our list as the best choice for beginners. It has a fun and configurable interface which is easy to use and helps you learn more about how a VPN actually works. IPVanish works across all of the major computing platforms and, unlike a lot of other VPN services, you can use it on an unlimited number of devices.

Our testing found IPVanish to be speedy in our in-depth IPVanish review with plenty of global servers for spoofing your location, though its 40,000-plus IP addresses and US jurisdiction may give privacy-minded folks pause.

The current IPVanish deal is only available for a limited time so be sure to snag it while you can. You'll also have 30 days to decide if it's the right service for you. If not, you can claim your money back. If you're not ready for a yearlong commitment, you can get which is 59% off, though you won't benefit from that same money-back guarantee.