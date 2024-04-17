Incredible Offer: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Is Just $160 for a Limited Time Only

The choice of Android tablets available to potential buyers has never been better and there are a number of different ways to choose the one that suits you best. The size of the display, how much storage is available, and most importantly, how much it will cost are among the most important factors. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a great option, especially when you get the chance to pick one up at a heavily discounted price. Today, Amazon is offering the tablet for just $160, a new all-time low and a $60 saving over the normal $220 asking price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus comes with 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and a large 10.9-inch display, which is a solid offering when you consider the price that it's currently available for.

In terms of key specifications, that midsize display and decent amount of storage size are two of the main ones to take notice of, plus the whole thing is powered by Android and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. If the 64GB storage limit is a concern, note that it can be expanded up to 1TB via an optional microSD card if required, and that's something that can be resolved pretty inexpensively. Four speakers with Dolby Atmos support round out the main specs of note, making this a solid movie-watching device.

Don't worry if this isn't the tablet for you; we have rounded up plenty more tablet deals if you'd prefer something at a different size or price point, or with a different power profile.