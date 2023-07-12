X
If You Love Crocs, Prime Day Has Massive Deals Calling Your Name

I don't know who needs to hear this, but you can buy just about any color or style you want with a discount.

2 min read
green classic clog croc

Grab a few pairs of Crocs and activate sport mode, garden mode or chill mode.

 Crocs

Somewhere out there, there's someone who wants to level up their Crocs collection. It might be you. If that's the case, now is the time to score an Amazon Prime Day deal on one of the world's most distinct pieces of footwear. Glitter Crocs, slide Crocs, platform Crocs, flip-flop Crocs, kids' Crocs and Crocs: Camo Edition are just some of the choices that await you. 

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Where shall we start? Buy a pair of these to complete your garden tasks, run to class, walk the dog or stand in long lines at Disney World. For those who consider Crocs a fashion crime but are still curious about their reputation as comfy clouds for the feet, it could be time for a trial run. After all, you can score some Bistro Graphic clogs from only $21.

Bistro Graphic Crocs

Check out this additional selection of Prime Day deals on Crocs and accessories:

Prefer to shop for a Crocs dupe? There are other brands with similar designs and low prices for Prime Day:

