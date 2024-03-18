I Use My Garmin Forerunner Every Day. Here's Why You Should Too.

I have tried a few different smartwatches, but nothing comes close to Garmin for me. I received my Garmin Forerunner 45S watch as a gift over a year ago, and I've used it every day since. I hardly take it off since it tracks my sleep, steps, heart rate, stress and physical activity. However, I use it mostly for running. Garmin's GPS tracks my runs and distance, and the app maps out my routes, similar to Strava. For each recorded run, the app breaks down my pace, speed, heart rate, elevation, cadence, heart rate zones and calories burned. I also like that I can connect with family members on the app who also have a Garmin, and we can share our workouts.

The battery on my Garmin is pretty good, considering that I charge it only once a week. Or if I forget, I charge it during downtime, such as when I'm sitting at my desk. A few minutes of charging here and there keeps it alive. That way, I don't have to charge it at night since I like to record my sleep data. My Garmin records my light, deep and REM sleep each night, in addition to the total amount of time I spend asleep and awake. It's this data that made me realize last year that I wasn't getting enough deep sleep.

Read more: Best Sleep Trackers of 2024

I also like that I receive all my texts and notifications -- like emails or Slack messages -- right on my Garmin. While I can't reply or make calls from the watch, I like that I can feel up to date on things, even when I don't have my phone in my hand.

On Garmin's website, the Forerunner 45S is going for $200. However, on right now on Amazon, you can find it for over $40 less.