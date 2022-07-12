How to Get a Ton of Free Games During Amazon Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

There are endless places to get PC games -- Steam, the Epic Game Store, GOG, even the PC versions of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. But Amazon also has a dedicated gaming site for Amazon Prime members (separate from the fact that Amazon owns game streaming service Twitch).

There's usually a rotating selection of free games, plus free in-game items for games like Destiny 2 and League of Legends. But the Prime Day selection is especially good. Most of these games are accessed through Amazon's own gaming hub software (which is Windows-only for now), but some are redeemed on sites like EA's Origin gaming service. Here are the highlights.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

The recent upgraded version of BioWare's classic sci-fi RPG trilogy, definitely worth playing if you've never taken your personalized Commander Shepard across the cosmos.

Classic Star Wars games

Including Jedi Knight 2, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Republic Commando.

Need for Speed: Heat

A recent (2019) racer from EA.

Grid: Legends

Another EA racing game, but a new-for-2022 one, and it's literally $60 on Steam, Xbox and PlayStation right now.

Those are the big games available only during Prime Day, but you can find more than 40 other free games, some expiring in a day or two, others that will be available for the rest of the month. These are all on the Prime Gaming main page. Some highlights include: