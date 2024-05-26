X
Home Depot Memorial Day Sale: Big Savings on Outdoor Furniture, Appliances and More

Memorial Day savings are in full swing at Home Depot. Take advantage of these excellent deals and start your summer home improvement projects.

Up to $2,400 off select appliances
Milwaukee M18 Fuel framing nailer: $329
Up to $150 select lawn mowers
Hampton Bay Glenridge Falls 7-Piece Metal Rectangle Outdoor Dining Set
Hampton Bay Glenridge Falls 7-piece metal rectangle outdoor dining set: $499
Save $250
Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Stainless Steel Main Lid
Nexgrill 4-burner propane gas grill with stainless steel lid: $199
Save $50
nexgrill-home-depot-md.png
This is a great time of year to revamp your outdoor space or kick off a new home improvement project, especially with all the great Memorial Day deals going on now. There are few sales as enticing to the intrepid homeowner as the Home Depot Memorial Day sale. Whether it's a DIY project you're ready to kick off or you want to make your outdoor space more comfortable, the chance are you can get what you need from Home Depot and save.

Best Memorial Day Deals

Don’t miss our Memorial Day live deals coverage for a real-time look at the best deals as we find them.

With deals across all of its major categories, we're seeing the biggest discounts on large appliances, tools, lawn care and patio furniture. But don't wait too long. The sale runs through May 27, but items are only available while supplies last. So if you see that chaise lounge or leaf blower you've been eyeing at a great price, grab it now. 

We've rounded up all the best deals from the event below. You can shop for these deals either online or in-store, but some items might sell out faster on store shelves. So if you don't see a product in your store, try checking to see if it's available online. We'll update this list periodically as more deals become available and others expire. 

Appliance sales at Home Depot

Up to $2,400 off select appliances

Score up to $2,400 off on select kitchen appliance packages from brands you love. This includes GE, Mayday, Whirlpool and more. 

Tool sales at Home Depot

Milwaukee M18 Fuel framing nailer: $329

Save $50

This nail gun is powerful and quick, firing three nails per second. It's also cordless, allowing you to take it wherever you need, not just where the outlet is. This is the tool only; the charger and battery are available separately. 

Lawn care deals at Home Depot

Up to $150 select lawn mowers

Save up to $150 on lawnmowers from top brands like Ryobi, Murray and more. There are deals available on a variety of options, including self-propelled mowers, riding mowers, push mowers and more.

Patio furniture deals at Home Depot

Hampton Bay Glenridge Falls 7-piece metal rectangle outdoor dining set: $499

Save $250

Get an impressive 33% off this dining set, which comes with six rocking dining chairs and one slat-top rectangular dining table. The neutral beige color blends in well with any outdoor dining space, and the sturdy steel frame ensures it will hold up under various weather conditions.

Grill deals at Home Depot

Nexgrill 4-burner propane gas grill with stainless steel lid: $199

Save $50

This grill has four stainless steel burners and durable, easy-to-clean porcelain cast-iron cooking grids. It also features two front-mounted hooks so you can hang and easily access your tools. Keep in mind, this option does not come with a grill cover.

What should I buy at Home Depot on Memorial Day?

There are so many items on sale during the Memorial Day sale at Home Depot, that it can get overwhelming trying to pick between them all. You can find deals on appliances, tools, patio furniture, grills, plants, garden necessities and more. Home Depot is offering discounts across pretty much every product category, so no matter what sort of home improvement project you're considering, you can probably find what you need to get the job done.

How long is Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale? 

The Memorial Day sale at Home Depot runs from May 16 to 27. This gives you about a week and a half to shop all the best deals. Remember, sales are only valid until the product runs out, so grab what you need now instead of waiting until the last day to shop.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day? 

There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now. 

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters spans years of helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers all over. This includes the deals noted above from Home Depot. 

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you. 

  • We look at price history to be sure prices aren't inflated to make a discount seem more substantial than it is. 
  • We choose products that we have tested or have top reviews because if an item breaks the first time you use it, the discount isn't worth it.  
  • Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know up front so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed. 

