Home Depot Memorial Day Sale: Rack Up Incredible Savings on Outdoor and Home Essentials

Home Depot has kicked off its Memorial Day sale with stellar discounts across many of its popular product categories. If you've been looking to upgrade some of your large appliances and patio furniture or renovate parts of your home, this is the perfect opportunity to save hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars.

As some of the best deals will likely sell out quickly, it's best to grab these deals sooner rather than later to make sure you have what you need. While the sale event runs through May 27, we don't know how long these items will remain in stock.

We've rounded up all the best deals from the event below. You can shop for these deals either online or in-store, but some items might sell out faster on store shelves. So if you don't see a product in your store, try checking to see if it's available online. We'll update this list periodically as more deals become available and others expire.

Appliance sales at Home Depot

Tool sales at Home Depot

Milwaukee Milwaukee M18 Fuel framing nailer: $329 Save $50 This nail gun is powerful and quick, firing three nails per second. It's also cordless, allowing you to take it wherever you need, not just where the outlet is. This is the tool only; the charger and battery are available separately. $329 at Home Depot

Lawn care deals at Home Depot

The Home Depot Up to $150 select lawn mowers Save up to $150 on lawnmowers from top brands like Ryobi, Murray and more. There are deals available on a variety of options, including self-propelled mowers, riding mowers, push mowers and more. See at Home Depot

Patio furniture deals at Home Depot

Grill deals at Home Depot

What should I buy at Home Depot on Memorial Day?



There are so many items on sale during the Memorial Day sale at Home Depot, that it can get overwhelming trying to pick between them all. You can find deals on appliances, tools, patio furniture, grills, plants, garden necessities and more. Home Depot is offering discounts across pretty much every product category, so no matter what sort of home improvement project you're considering, you can probably find what you need to get the job done.

How long is Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale?

The Memorial Day sale at Home Depot runs from May 16 to 27. This gives you about a week and a half to shop all the best deals. Remember, sales are only valid until the product runs out, so grab what you need now instead of waiting until the last day to shop.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more.