X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Home Depot Memorial Day Deals Available Now: Save Big on Grills, Power Tools, Outdoor Furniture and More

Grab everything you need to upgrade your home and your yard at a great price.

Aashna Gheewalla Associate Writer
Aashna Gheewalla is an Associate Writer at CNET. She previously worked as a Deals Writer at Wirecutter and a Health Advocacy Writer at GoodRx. She spends her free time teaching and practicing Pilates and trying out different restaurants.
See full bio
Aashna Gheewalla
3 min read
See at The Home Depot
screenshot-2024-05-16-at-2-46-53pm.png
Up to $2,400 off select appliances
$329 at The Home Depot
M18 FUEL 3-1/2 in. 18-Volt 21-Degree Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Framing Nailer
Milwaukee M18 Fuel framing nailer: $329
Save $50
See at The Home Depot
lawn-mower
Up to $150 select lawnmowers
$500 at The Home Depot
Hampton Bay Glenridge Falls 7-Piece Metal Rectangle Outdoor Dining Set
Hampton Bay Glenridge Falls 7-piece metal rectangle outdoor dining set: $500
Save $250
$199 at The Home Depot
Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Stainless Steel Main Lid
Nexgrill 4-burner propane gas grill with stainless steel lid: $199
Save $50

Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching, and retailers are already gearing up for the holiday and offering tons of great deals. Today kicks off the start of Home Depot's Memorial Day sale. You can find many deep discounts across nearly all the product categories on the company's site, from paint to patio furniture and more. Whether you're looking to boost your landscaping with new mulch, paint a room or upgrade a major appliance, there's a good chance you'll find all the gear you need for less at this sale.

Keep in mind that it's better to grab these deals while you can. Although the sale event doesn't end until May 27, we don't know how long these items will remain in stock, and some of the best deals will likely sell out quickly.

Home Depot Memorial Day Sale See at Home Depot

We've rounded up all the best deals from the event below. You can shop for these deals either online or in-store, but some items might sell out faster on store shelves. So if you don't see a product in your store, try checking to see if it's available online. We'll update this list periodically as more deals become available and others expire. 

Appliance sales at Home Depot
Maytag

Up to $2,400 off select appliances

Score up to $2,400 off on select kitchen appliance packages from brands you love. This includes GE, Mayday, Whirlpool and more. 

See at The Home Depot

Tool sales at Home Depot
Milwaukee

Milwaukee M18 Fuel framing nailer: $329

Save $50

This nail gun is powerful and quick, firing three nails per second. It's also cordless, allowing you to take it wherever you need, not just where the outlet is. Keep in mind this is the tool only -- the charger and battery are available separately. 

$329 at The Home Depot

Lawn care deals at Home Depot
The Home Depot

Up to $150 select lawnmowers

Save up to $150 on lawnmowers from top brands like Ryobi, Murray and more. There are deals available on a variety of options, including self-propelled mowers, riding mowers, push mowers and more.

See at The Home Depot

Patio furniture deals at Home Depot
Hampton Bay

Hampton Bay Glenridge Falls 7-piece metal rectangle outdoor dining set: $500

Save $250

Get a whopping 33% off this dining set, which comes with six rocking dining chairs and one slat top rectangular dining table. The neutral beige color blends in well with any outdoor dining space, and the sturdy steel frame ensures it will hold up under various weather conditions.

$500 at The Home Depot

Grill deals at Home Depot
Nexgrill

Nexgrill 4-burner propane gas grill with stainless steel lid: $199

Save $50

This grill has four stainless steel burners and durable, easy-to-clean porcelain cast-iron cooking grids. It also features two front-mounted hooks so you can hang and easily access your tools. Keep in mind, this option does not come with a grill cover.

$199 at The Home Depot

What should I buy at Home Depot on Memorial Day?

There are so many items on sale during the Memorial Day sale at Home Depot, it can get overwhelming trying to pick between them all. You can find deals on appliances, tools, patio furniture, grills, plants, garden necessities and more. Home Depot is offering discounts across pretty much every product category, so no matter what sort of home improvement project you're considering, you can probably find what you need to get the job done.

How long is Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale? 

The Memorial Day sale at Home Depot runs from May 16 to 27. This gives you about a week and a half to shop all the best deals. Remember, sales are only valid until the product runs out, so grab what you need now instead of waiting until the last day to shop.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day? 

There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now. 