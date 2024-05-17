Home Depot Memorial Day Deals Available Now: Save Big on Grills, Power Tools, Outdoor Furniture and More

Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching, and retailers are already gearing up for the holiday and offering tons of great deals. Today kicks off the start of Home Depot's Memorial Day sale. You can find many deep discounts across nearly all the product categories on the company's site, from paint to patio furniture and more. Whether you're looking to boost your landscaping with new mulch, paint a room or upgrade a major appliance, there's a good chance you'll find all the gear you need for less at this sale.

Keep in mind that it's better to grab these deals while you can. Although the sale event doesn't end until May 27, we don't know how long these items will remain in stock, and some of the best deals will likely sell out quickly.

We've rounded up all the best deals from the event below. You can shop for these deals either online or in-store, but some items might sell out faster on store shelves. So if you don't see a product in your store, try checking to see if it's available online. We'll update this list periodically as more deals become available and others expire.

Appliance sales at Home Depot

Tool sales at Home Depot

Milwaukee Milwaukee M18 Fuel framing nailer: $329 Save $50 This nail gun is powerful and quick, firing three nails per second. It's also cordless, allowing you to take it wherever you need, not just where the outlet is. Keep in mind this is the tool only -- the charger and battery are available separately. $329 at The Home Depot

Lawn care deals at Home Depot

The Home Depot Up to $150 select lawnmowers Save up to $150 on lawnmowers from top brands like Ryobi, Murray and more. There are deals available on a variety of options, including self-propelled mowers, riding mowers, push mowers and more. See at The Home Depot

Patio furniture deals at Home Depot

Grill deals at Home Depot

What should I buy at Home Depot on Memorial Day?



There are so many items on sale during the Memorial Day sale at Home Depot, it can get overwhelming trying to pick between them all. You can find deals on appliances, tools, patio furniture, grills, plants, garden necessities and more. Home Depot is offering discounts across pretty much every product category, so no matter what sort of home improvement project you're considering, you can probably find what you need to get the job done.

How long is Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale?

The Memorial Day sale at Home Depot runs from May 16 to 27. This gives you about a week and a half to shop all the best deals. Remember, sales are only valid until the product runs out, so grab what you need now instead of waiting until the last day to shop.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.