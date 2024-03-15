Coffee Lovers: This Nespresso Deal Saves You Up to $89 on a Vertuo Next Machine and Pods

For a lot of us, getting our daily coffee fix is an essential part of our morning ritual, but buying it can be expensive, especially if you're visiting coffee shops every day. If you want to get your daily brew, along with specialty drinks like espresso right at home, QVC is offering a pretty incredible Nespresso deal.

Right now, you can score a bundle deal that includes the versatile Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker coupled with a frother, a dozen coffee capsules and a voucher for a $50 credit at Nespresso -- all for the incredibly low price of just $170 (normally listed at $229). And if this is your first time shopping with QVC, you can score an extra $30 off your order when you use the promo code SURPRISE30 at checkout. That discount code will only work on March 15 and 16, so you'll want to make your purchase sooner rather than later.

The Vertuo Next not only brews regular coffee, but it can also make lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more from the comfort of your own kitchen. It comes equipped with six different brew size presets, including 5-, 8-, 12- and 18-ounce options for coffee, as well as 1.35- and 2.7-ounce selections for single or double espresso shots. This maker also rotates each capsule as it's brewing to create a rich crema on top. Plus, the large 37-ounce water reservoir is a convenience that means you won't have to refill it every time you crave a cup of joe.

