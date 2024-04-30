Here's How to Get an AmazonBasics Power Strip for Just $3

Power strips can be a huge boost in convenience at home and when traveling. Adding more outlets to an area makes it far easier to charge up the multitude of devices that most folks carry with them each day, from phones and tablets to earbuds and handheld consoles. And you can grab yourself a handy AmazonBasics 3-outlet extender today from Woot for just $3 when you sign up for a new account at Woot (or for $7 if you're not new to Woot). It's a good deal either way, though. And since Woot is owned by Amazon, if you sign in using an Amazon Prime account, shipping is free there too.

This outlet extender has a five-foot cable and a flat plug, making it great for not only just adding more outlets to a busy area, but also making hard-to-reach outlets more accessible. That means that if you've got an outlet that's going unused because it's behind a bookshelf or you're in a hotel with awkwardly-placed outlets, this can help you out.

It features three AC outlets, which means you're tripling the outlets of wherever you plug it in, but that's not all. It also has three USB ports built into it. If, like me, you're always finding yourself in need of more ways to plug your devices in, then this helps alleviate that issue. It also comes with a one-year warranty as well, which is a nice bonus if it stops working for some unknown reason. All-in-all, it's an excellent purchase, and is one of the best Amazon deals today, despite not technically being from Amazon.