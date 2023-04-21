Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Grid Studio's Earth Day Sale Offers 15% Off Unique Tech Art Pieces

Grid transforms old tech into framed artworks that make perfect gifts or office decor.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Gride Studio Gameboy Color Earth Day edition
Grid Studio

We've seen tons of Earth Day deals launching this week with the celebration itself occurring on April 22, and a bunch of sustainable and eco-friendly products are seeing prices slashed. Grid Studio, the company that turns old tech into unique art pieces, has just launched its Earth Day sale offering 15% off sitewide with the code EARTH2023. The sale expires on April 22, though, so you don't have long to place an order at a discount.

Grid Studio's transformation of old tech products into unique art pieces is certainly one way to combat e-waste in our world of ever changing technology, and its framed gadgets are the perfect gift for the tech fan in your life. Devices like phones, tablets, game consoles and more are disassembled to their component parts and arranged in a fascinating and engaging way. The piece is then displayed in a classic frame that will look elegant in any setting, such as a game room or home office. 

That 15% code is good to use against almost every product at Grid Studio's site and 10% of all Earth Day sales will be donated to charity. The only exceptions are special offers on two products, the iPhone 4S and Game Boy Color, both of which have new Earth Day editions to commemorate the event and a steep discount as low as $99. 

