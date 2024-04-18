X
Earth Day Deals 2024: Save on Eco-Friendly Tech and Home Products

Embrace Mother Earth with these environmentally conscious offers.

Earth Day is just around the corner, observed on April 22, and eco-friendly brands have put together some great deals to help you help the planet while saving some green along with it. While shopping sustainably is a good habit to partake in year-round, these Earth Day deals make doing so even easier. 

Top Earth Day sales at a glance:

We've rounded up several of our favorite Earth Day deals for 2024 below and we'll continue to update this page with more sales as they crop up. 

Earth Day tech deals
Logitech/CNET

Best Buy Recycling Sale

Save 20% on Logitech products

When you recycle an old PC or PC gaming accessory, you can score 20% off select new Logitech products. The discount can apply to Logitech or Logitech G mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, and speakers. This includes the Logitech performance mouse MX, one of our favorites. The 20% coupon can be used in store or online, but the product must be recycled in store.

See at Best Buy
Nimble

Nimble

Up to 40% off

Nimble's array of eco-friendly tech accessories are discounted by as much as 40% right now. There are sustainable materials, ethical suppliers and plastic-free packaging on offer, so you can feel good about buying these carbon-neutral chargers, cables and more.

See at Nimble
Rachio

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller: From $98

Save up to $52

Smartening up your lawn watering schedule not only helps to save you money but it can also save on water usage. Save as much as $52 on Rachio's smart sprinkler controller. 

See at Amazon
Nest

Google Nest Thermostat: $99

Save $31

Upgrade your home heating and cooling system with a smart thermostat to gain easy-to-use scheduling and voice control. That way you'll be able to keep the temperature where you like it and only use energy when you need to.

Read our Nest Thermostat (2020) review.

$109 at Amazon $99 at Walmart

More Earth Day tech deals:

Earth Day home and kitchen deals

Avocado

$1,650 off our Green and Luxury mattress and up to 60% other bed accessories

Avocado is offering huge savings on its range of organic, vegan and eco-friendly mattresses with as much as $1,650 Green and Luxury mattresses. Other special discounts include 60% off the pro adjustable base, up to 50% off loungewear and bedding, and 10% off select furniture.

See at Avocado

More Earth Day home and kitchen deals:

Earth Day fashion and beauty deals
EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect

Save on EyeBuyDirect's range of eco-friendly frames made from sustainable materials with both eyeglasses and sunglasses styles.

See at EyeBuyDirect

More Earth Day fashion and beauty deals: 

