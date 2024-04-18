Earth Day Deals 2024: Save on Eco-Friendly Tech and Home Products

Earth Day is just around the corner, observed on April 22, and eco-friendly brands have put together some great deals to help you help the planet while saving some green along with it. While shopping sustainably is a good habit to partake in year-round, these Earth Day deals make doing so even easier.

Top Earth Day sales at a glance:

We've rounded up several of our favorite Earth Day deals for 2024 below and we'll continue to update this page with more sales as they crop up.

Read more: Go Green Without Going Broke: 9 Eco-Friendly Hacks That Also Save Me Money

Earth Day tech deals

Nimble Nimble Up to 40% off Nimble's array of eco-friendly tech accessories are discounted by as much as 40% right now. There are sustainable materials, ethical suppliers and plastic-free packaging on offer, so you can feel good about buying these carbon-neutral chargers, cables and more. See at Nimble

More Earth Day tech deals:

Earth Day home and kitchen deals

More Earth Day home and kitchen deals:

Earth Day fashion and beauty deals

EyeBuyDirect EyeBuyDirect Save on EyeBuyDirect's range of eco-friendly frames made from sustainable materials with both eyeglasses and sunglasses styles. See at EyeBuyDirect

More Earth Day fashion and beauty deals: