Earth Day Deals 2024: Save on Eco-Friendly Tech and Home Products
Embrace Mother Earth with these environmentally conscious offers.
Earth Day is just around the corner, observed on April 22, and eco-friendly brands have put together some great deals to help you help the planet while saving some green along with it. While shopping sustainably is a good habit to partake in year-round, these Earth Day deals make doing so even easier.
Top Earth Day sales at a glance:
- Best Buy: 20% off Logitech products when you recycle any used PC or PC gaming accessory
- eBay: Extra 15% off refurbished products with code SHOPGREEN
- Avocado: up to $1,650 off green and luxury mattress and up to 60% other bed accessories
- Nimble: Save up to 40% on eco-friendly tech accessories
- Amazon: Shop Climate Pledge-friendly brands
- Lowe's: SpringFest savings through April 26
- Target: Earth day savings on household essentials
We've rounded up several of our favorite Earth Day deals for 2024 below and we'll continue to update this page with more sales as they crop up.
Earth Day tech deals
When you recycle an old PC or PC gaming accessory, you can score 20% off select new Logitech products. The discount can apply to Logitech or Logitech G mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, and speakers. This includes the Logitech performance mouse MX, one of our favorites. The 20% coupon can be used in store or online, but the product must be recycled in store.
Nimble's array of eco-friendly tech accessories are discounted by as much as 40% right now. There are sustainable materials, ethical suppliers and plastic-free packaging on offer, so you can feel good about buying these carbon-neutral chargers, cables and more.
Smartening up your lawn watering schedule not only helps to save you money but it can also save on water usage. Save as much as $52 on Rachio's smart sprinkler controller.
Upgrade your home heating and cooling system with a smart thermostat to gain easy-to-use scheduling and voice control. That way you'll be able to keep the temperature where you like it and only use energy when you need to.
More Earth Day tech deals:
- Nest Learning Thermostat $199 (save $50)
- Amazon: 10% back on select pre-owned electronics with Prime card
- eBay: 15% off refurbished products with code SHOPGREEN
- Anker: Save up to 40% on eco-friendly chargers, hubs and cables
- Zendure: Up to $2,398 off portable power stations
- JLab: Save 30% when you recycle old electronics
- Goal Zero: Discounted solar generator bundles
- Segway F30 electric kick scooter: $450 (save $250)
- Jackery Explorer 290 portable solar generator: $200 (save $50)
Earth Day home and kitchen deals
Avocado is offering huge savings on its range of organic, vegan and eco-friendly mattresses with as much as $1,650 Green and Luxury mattresses. Other special discounts include 60% off the pro adjustable base, up to 50% off loungewear and bedding, and 10% off select furniture.
More Earth Day home and kitchen deals:
- Awara: Up to 50% off select mattresses
- Birch: 20% off sitewide and 2 free Eco-Rest pillows with mattress purchase
- Amerisleep: $450 off any mattress with code AS450
- Essentia: 20% off organic and vegan mattresses with code
- Ikea: Up to 50% off flooring, furniture, decor, plants and more
- Outer: 15% off overstock savings and 5% off in-stock items
- Sabai: Up to 25% off all furniture
- Kaiyo: Up to $250 off secondhand furniture
- Truly Free: Save 30% sitewide with code EARTH30
- 360Cookware: 22% off cookware and bakeware with code EARTH22
- West Paw: 20% off with code EARTH23
- Rumpl: 25% off national parks collection
- Reencle Home Composter: $429 (save $70)
- Blueland: 20% off one-time or 30% off first subscription order of $65+
- Greenpan: 40% off sitewide with code EARTH40
- Bio Bidet: Up to 45% off
- EcoFlow Delta Pro solar generator: $3,299 (save $1,499)
- Rezip: 20% off sitewide with code EARTHMONTH20
- Fast Growing Trees: Up to 60% off and buy one, get one promotions
Bruvi: Get a brewer for $148 when you purchase any three boxes of Bruvi B-Pods
Earth Day fashion and beauty deals
Save on EyeBuyDirect's range of eco-friendly frames made from sustainable materials with both eyeglasses and sunglasses styles.
More Earth Day fashion and beauty deals:
- Citizen Watch: 25% off sitewide
- Thayers: Up to 25% off all toners
- Moon Juice: Donating 2% of all purchases to enviornmental causes
- DSW: Earth Day shoe donation offer -- $10 off same day purchase
