Grab the OnePlus Pad Right Now at a $50 Discount and Snag a $100 Accessory Freebie

If you're looking for a versatile tablet and are a fan of Android, the OnePlus Pad is a great option. And right now you OnePlus is offering a deal that not only knocks $50 off the tablet itself, bringing the price down to just $430, but you'll also get a free OnePlus Stylo or Folio Case with your purchase, which saves you another $100 in value. Amazon has price matched this offer at $430, but there's no freebie included there. While we did see this device go for as low as $400 during Black Friday, this is still a pretty good deal when you consider the freebie. We don't expect this offer to stick around, so we'd recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

While there are technically cheaper options on the market, the OnePlus Pad is the best midrange budget Android tablet around and one of our top tablets for 2024. This tablet is thin and lightweight, making it easy to hold or transport. It comes equipped with an 11.61-inch display sporting 2,000x2,800-pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes this tablet is a solid option for streaming your favorite content or gaming. It's also a great tablet for tackling productivity tasks while on the go, especially with the right accessories. It also comes with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

