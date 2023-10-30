Grab the Ninja Foodi XL 6-in-1 Air Fryer for Just $130 (Save $120)

For the home chef who loves their kitchen gadgets, an air fryer is the ultimate addition to the kitchen. And right now you can get the Ninja Foodi XL 6-in-1, two-basket air fryer in black at Best Buy for $130. Regularly priced at $250, you'll save a whopping $120.

With six different cooking functions, get ready to air fry, broil, bake, dehydrate, roast and reheat with the Ninja Foodi XL two-basket air fryer. The dual baskets each have a 5-quart capacity, for a total of 10 quarts. That means you can fit up to 6 pounds of fries and 8 pounds of wings at the same time, making this a game-changer for game day.

Not only can you cook two foods at once, you can also cook them in two different ways. For example, you can air fry on one side while baking on the other. With the use of the Food Smart thermometer and DualZone technology, you can intelligently sync the two baskets (i.e., zones) in order to have food done to perfection, at the right time. Go from frozen to cooked perfectly 30% faster than a traditional oven. It's even good for your health: You'll use up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Plus, cleaning up is easy thanks to the dishwasher-safe parts.

And with Best Buy's extended holiday return policy, for any gift purchased between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30, returns and exchanges will be accepted through Jan. 13. You can add a two-year warranty for $23.