Grab the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $20 at Amazon This Memorial Day Weekend

Bluetooth speakers are a great accessory to have around for parties, lounging around the house and for listening to music while taking care of pesky chores. Though you can find some for hundreds of dollars, there are cheaper options available thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day deals. The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is only $20 at Amazon when you use the click coupon under the price. That's a discount of $10 off its regular price of $30. Amazon sale prices tend to be volatile, something to remember as you peruse their current offerings.

The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 to pair with your devices with no lag at distances as far as 66 feet. Stereo sound accommodates different music styles while enhancing bass. Weighing approximately 0.79 pounds, this speaker is lightweight enough for most people to take to park hangs, hikes and other outings.

This speaker is also IPX5 waterproof and can withstand drizzle or liquid splash. It's also drop-proof so you can trust that your speaker will make it through your events. Finally, you can reliably enjoy music and audio for hours thanks to the battery's 24-hour capacity.

Remember you need to click Amazon's coupon to get the full $10 off this deal. Looking for a Bluetooth speaker but want to shop around? We've got lists of Bluetooth speaker deals and are staying on top of Memorial Day deals so you can keep saving.