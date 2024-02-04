Grab New and Used Gaming Laptops in This Massive Woot Sale

If you like to game but need to take your gear on the go, you might want to grab a gaming laptop to get your game on. Unfortunately, gaming laptops tend to be quite expensive, so we're happy to see that there are some great deals as part of this gaming laptop sale on Woot. There are both new and refurbished options to go for, although most of them mostly have the older RTX 30-series GPUs, with some of them still being pretty excellent.

We've picked our favorite deals below, but it's well worth checking everything available using the button below. Also, be aware that this sale ends on Feb. 7 at 12 a.m. CT, so grab the deals while they're hot.

Probably one of our favorite budget-friendly picks is this ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X, which is a good option if you're more interested in the screen quality since it has a 16-inch OLED screen and a 3,840x2,400 resolution. It also has a solid mid-to-high-end AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU that's going to be more than enough for most productivity and day-to-day tasks. As for the GPU, you get the RTX 3050 Ti, which is admittedly a very entry-level graphics card, but you can certainly get some indie and casual gaming done. You can grab the VivoBook Pro 16X for $950 instead of the usual $1,500.

Another excellent budget-friendly option is the ASUS ROG Strix, which is going for just $900 and has a better GPU in the form of the RTX 3060. The 15.6-inch screen only runs at a 1080p resolution, although it can hit a 144Hz refresh rate, meaning that it won't push the RTX 3060 too hard, and you should be able to hit that refresh rate pretty well. More surprisingly, you get the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, which is a very high-end CPU, so it can handle complex things like streaming, music production and more resource-hungry game genres like Simulation and RTS.

Finally, if you want something with a bit of graphical oomph, then you might want to grab this Acer Nitro 5, which has the very impressive RTX 3080 under the hood. Luckily, that means it should easily be able to handle the 1440p screen running at 165Hz resolution, with a very tiny bit of graphical compromise. You also get a similar high-end AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, as well as 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. You can have all of that for just $1,120, so it's well worth grabbing if you like what you see, and if not, be sure to check out some other great gaming laptop deals as well.