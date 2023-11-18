Grab an Oura Ring During This Early Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is still a week away but the early deals and discounts have already begun. There are currently countless deals on the latest tech gear, including the Oura ring. During this early Black Friday sale you can save up to $100 off a new ring. The Oura Ring is a wearable health and fitness tracker. It sits on your finger and monitors over 20 biometrics including blood oxygen, heart rate and body temperature. And you can customize it to fit your vibe.

The Heritage ring, which is the original version, typically retails for $299 but can be picked up for $269 during this sale. It comes in four finishes -- silver, black, stealth and gold. The stealth model is on sale for $349, down from $399, while the gold ring is going for $379, down from $449. The Horizon ring is more on the sleek side and is currently available for $319. This version comes in two additional finishes, including rose gold -- and choosing that option will take $100 off the usual $549 price tag. The biggest downside here is not having a screen to interact with your device. The Oura Ring is a more passive tracker but it does an excellent job.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

With 2024 just around the corner, it's a great time to consider making a few health-focused resolutions. The Oura ring will help monitor your progress throughout the year. However, if you prefer something less fancy and more interactive then consider picking up an Apple Watch. Here are our best Black Friday Apple deals to help you on your way.