Grab a New MacBook for As Low As $750 With Back-to-School Savings at Best Buy

With plenty of recent grads heading off to college, retailers have unleashed a slew of back-to-school savings you can take advantage of right now. If you're considering upgrading your laptop, now is a great time to make the leap. Best Buy has marked down several current MacBook models, with some starting as low as $750. Some of these deals are also being matched at Amazon and elsewhere.

Our favorite MacBook for students -- Apple's MacBook Air M1 -- is down to just $750 right now. That's $250 off what it lists for and even falls $150 below the education discount offered at Apple. This entry-level model has a 13.3-inch display, Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Plus it gets up to 18 hours of battery life per charge, which is helpful for students and commuters who are often on the go.

For those looking for a more powerful processor, Best Buy has also discounted MacBook models featuring the M2 chip. The MacBook Pro M2, the latest model in the Pro line comes equipped with the same RAM and SSD storage amount as the M1 model, as well as the same display size -- but it does sport a faster chip and a fan to keep your computer cool. It's marked down to just $1,099 right now. That's a $200 discount. You can also score the MacBook Air M2, which comes with a 13.6-inch display, a faster chip and a better webcam over the M1 model at a $150 discount, bringing the price to $949.

All three models come with three months of Apple TV Plus and iCloud Plus storage, along with four months of Apple Music for free if you're a new or returning subscriber. Additionally, Plus and Total members can snag an extra $50 off the M2 models mentioned above. And My Best Buy Total members also get up to two years of AppleCare Plus protection included on most new Apple purchases at Best Buy while maintaining an active membership.