X
Grab a GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini at Half-Price (Save $200)

Right now you can score this mini action camera at its lowest price ever.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is displayed against a yellow background.
GoPro/CNET

If you're looking for a compact action camera to take with you on your outdoor adventures, it's hard to beat the quality of a GoPro. But they can be pricey, so if you're on a budget, you'll want to check out this offer on the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini. This mini version of GoPro's latest action cam is down to its lowest price ever -- just $200. That's a 50% discount. You can take advantage of this deal now through July 23 at Best Buy. 

See at Best Buy

The design of this GoPro is simple and contains all of the best features of the full-size model, including being fully waterproof, recording in up to 5.3K resolution and keeping everything smooth with its HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization technology. It also has multiple mounting options for more versatility. 

While this camera is a great price, it's worth noting that this camera crams the guts of the full-size Hero 11 into a smaller housing and lacks the built-in screen. As such, it's designed to be used in motion and outside, because it could otherwise overheat. 

Want the GoPro cloud plan as well? You can buy this mini camera at the same price through GoPro.com and get a year of the company's cloud storage program for half off -- just $25.

And if it's not the right model for your needs, you can check out our roundup of other GoPro deals happening now.  

