Grab a Free Sleep Bundle With Your Bear Mattress During Its Early Black Friday Sale
Your new mattress will come with everything you need for a great night's sleep at no extra cost.
The early Black Friday deals just keep pouring in and Bear Mattress is getting in on the action. Over the years, Bear's mattresses have consistently made our best mattress lists -- including the best pillow top mattress and best memory foam mattress roundups.
As an early Black Friday treat, Bear is offering 35% off plus a free sleep bundle offer. When you purchase your mattress, you'll get over $400 worth of free accessories to go with it. Once your package arrives, you'll be ready for bedtime with free pillows, sheets and even a mattress protector for your new investment.
Bear Mattress is known for its world-class mattresses, including its popular flagship Bear Original mattress. On the surface, these mattresses may not seem anything special but that couldn't be further from the truth. The company boasts that its mattresses were designed to maximize sleep quality while helping the body with its natural recovery process. This is achieved through Bear's Celliant-infused covering. Celliant is a proprietary textile that consists of 13 thermo-reactive minerals created to absorb and redistribute body heat. This means, one night on a Bear mattress will leave you feeling refreshed, energized and ready to tackle the day.
And if this Bear sleep bundle deal isn't for you, there are many other Black Friday mattress deals to consider right now so you can sleep easy this winter knowing you saved on your next mattress upgrade.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Mattress Buying Guides
Type
People
Preference
Mattress Reviews
Other Sleep Guides
Bed Accessories
Sleep Tech