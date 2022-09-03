Grab 35% Off Tech Gear During Aukey's Labor Day Sale

Labor Day is around the corner and that means great Labor Day sales on nearly everything. You can add tech gear to that list with Aukey's Labor Day sale, where you can get 35% off sitewide. That means every single product is discounted for a few days only.

Aukey is also offering bundle sales where you can buy multiple products for less. For example, you can grab (save $160) or (save $60).

There are over 100 products to shop during this sale, including charging cables, wireless earbuds, webcams, car mount phone holders and more. There's a lot to browse here, so we've rounded up some of the best gadgets. You can score free shipping on any order over $25.