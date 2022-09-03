iPhone 14 Best Laptops Labor Day Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Surfshark VPN Best Cameras iPhone 14 vs. 13 Best iPhone VPN
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Grab 35% Off Tech Gear During Aukey's Labor Day Sale

Get ready to revamp all of your electronics with great deals on all things tech.

Labor Day is around the corner and that means great Labor Day sales on nearly everything. You can add tech gear to that list with Aukey's Labor Day sale, where you can get 35% off sitewide. That means every single product is discounted for a few days only.

Aukey is also offering bundle sales where you can buy multiple products for less. For example, you can grab 10 of Aukey's full overview webcam for $240 (save $160) or 10 dual-port charging plugs for $130 (save $60).

There are over 100 products to shop during this sale, including charging cables, wireless earbuds, webcams, car mount phone holders and more. There's a lot to browse here, so we've rounded up some of the best gadgets. You can score free shipping on any order over $25.

DashCam 1080p
$46 at Aukey
Aukey portable docking station
$39 at Aukey
Aukey 3-in-1 charger with travel plugs
$27 at Aukey
Aukey Qi wireless charger
$11 at Aukey
3-in-1 wireless charging stand
$26 at Aukey
Aukey bedroom table lamp
$20 at Aukey

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.