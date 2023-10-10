X
Govee Smart Lighting Savings Are Back This October Prime Day

Govee has fantastic smart lighting deals to brighten your days and nights. This October Prime Day has all the things you need.

James Bricknell Senior Editor
James has been writing about technology for years but has loved it since the early 90s. While his main areas of expertise are maker tools -- 3D printers, vinyl cutters, paper printers, and laser cutters -- he also loves to play board games and tabletop RPGs.
Govee lights and air purifier on a green background
James Bricknell/CNET

With discounts of as much as 45% off at Govee's Prime Day sale, you're bound to find a bargain that's worth your time. I recommend the Govee TV backlight if you're just starting out. It syncs with your TV and lights the wall behind it with colors that match the movie you're watching. It's amazing -- and it has a $40 savings this Prime Day if you clip the coupon.

Govee has made a big splash in recent years with its affordable entries to the smart lighting scene. Previously, the market was filled with Nanoleaf products that were beyond the reach of a lot of us; Govee came in and revitalized the space. And it's not just lights, Govee makes all kinds of smart home products.

Govee air purifier on a yellow background
Govee

Govee Smart air purifier: $90

Save $40

$90 at Amazon

As forest fires become more prevalent across the US and Canada, the air quality in your home may be severely affected. Having a good air purifier will help mitigate some of those issues. 

The Govee smart air purifier has an auto mode that will detect bad air quality and turn on the four-stage filter to keep your bedroom or living space a nice place to breathe.

A dark desk with RGB desk strips
Govee

Govee RGBIC LED desk strip: $60

Save $30 with coupon

$60 at Amazon

Having LED strips around your desk makes you cool. There are people who will tell you that isn't true, but they're wrong. These strips use individually controlled RGB LEDs to produce just about any color you could want and then using an app on your phone, you can sync them to other Govee products so all the lights work in tandem.

It looks so good, and at $60 it's a bargain.

More Govee deals

This might be Govee's biggest savings yet this Prime Day. There are a ton of excellent savings and a lot of these products work together to make your entire house smart and colorful.

Smart lighting

Smart appliances

Gaming accessories

All these savings can help turn your standard home into the smart home of your dreams, and make your summer parties bright and colorful. Prime Day has a lot of great savings, and Govee has made sure you're getting some bargains right here.

Amazon October Prime Day 2023