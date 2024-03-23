Got $25? Here Are the Best Things to Shop During Amazon's Spring Sale
If you're bargain hunting on a budget, we've collected an excellent array of deals from Anker, Amazon, Baseus, Cuisinart, Apple, Peloton and more
With day 4 of Amazon's Big Spring Sale here, we're seeing a lot of great deals you can take advantage of without breaking the bank. That includes things like Amazon's Echo Pop, Peloton weights and even foaming hand soap for something a bit more fancy. It's also a great opportunity to stock up on home and kitchen supplies while things are discounted heavily, so be sure to check out everything available below.
We've gone through the sale to help bargain hunters can save both time and money and have listed the best finds you can snag for under $25 below, including discounts on Hanes, Apple, Anker and even some of Amazon's own devices, all of which you can take advantage of right now. We'll keep updating this page as deals come and go, so check back often.
If you're looking for a small smart speaker with a sleek design, the Echo Pop is a solid bet -- and right now it's less than $25.
These are some of the best cheap headphones on the market and now they're marked down even more. With up to eight hours of playback and a splashproof design, they're a good option, so long as you do not need noise-canceling earbuds.
If you're looking for a budget streamer, this deal is a great buy. It comes with an Alexa voice remote, and it integrates well with Echo speakers if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem.
Track your time, number of jumps and calories with this smart jump rope that connects to the Renpho Health app so you can see your progress. And if you're a Prime member, you can get it for just $17 when you include the on-page coupon savings.
This two-pack of ultrabright mini camping flashlights are a great deal. Right now you can score them for $12 when you clip the on-page coupon and use promo code 30GEARLIGHT to score additional savings.
More deals you can grab for under $25:
- Baseus power strip surge protector: $13 (save $7 with coupon)
- Travando RFID-blocking wallets, starting at $21
- Ovente electric kettle (1.7 liter): $16 (save $11)
- Roku Express streaming device: $20 (save $10)
- Sharpie felt-tip pens (12-pack): $10 (save $9)
- Sengled A19 smart bulbs (4-pack): $21 (save $3)
- T10 Bluetooth wireless earbuds: $19 (save $21)
- Method foaming hand soap (3-pack): $11 (save $5)
- One Beat power strip surge protector: $12 (save $4)
- Purell hand sanitizer (6-pack): $16 (save $4)
- Mueller noncontact infrared thermometer: $10 (save $10)
- Nibiru Sport ping pong table tennis set: $19 (save $14)
- Sunny Health & Fitness abdominal exercise roller: $11 (save $9)
- Medela breast milk storage cooler kit: $22 (save $8)
- Treatlife smart dimmer outdoor plug: $19 (save $17)
- 5-outlet surge protector wall charger with USB: $9 (save $11)
- Cuisinart large salad spinner: $20 (save $5)
- Cuisinart round waffle maker: $24 (save $6)
- Apple AirTag tracker: $24 (save $5)
- Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 vegetable chopper: $25 (save $25)
- Peloton nonslip light weights (2-pack): $23 (save $2)
- Etekcity glass digital bathroom scale: $16 (save $4)
- Crest 3D White Brilliance purple teeth-whitening toothpaste: $17 (save $3)
- GearLight LED headlamp (2-pack): 30% off with code GEARSAVE20
- Select Keurig K-Cup Pods: $14 (save $3)
Check out our roundup of all the great deals happening at Amazon right now or check out the deals happening during Walmart's Super Spring Savings Week.
