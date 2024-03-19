Google Pixel Tablet Is Up to $150 Off Before Amazon's Big Spring Sale

When it comes to choosing a new tablet if you're someone who owns an Android phone and is in Google's ecosystem you can't go wrong with the Google Pixel Tablet. While there are cheaper Android tablets out there, the Pixel Tablet is a quality bit of kit and if you're quick you can pick one up at a price that won't break the bank.

The sale is available for a limited time only at Amazon ahead of the Big Spring Sale, which kicks off there tomorrow. The 128GB Pixel Tablet can be yours for just $399, a $100 saving, while the larger capacity 256GB model is just $449, a huge $150 off its regular price. This could well be the best option for a lot of people when you consider that you'd be getting double the storage for just $50 more, especially since the Pixel Tablet doesn't have a microSD card slot for adding extra space later.

The Google Pixel Tablet is the first Android tablet to use Google's own Tensor G2 chip, making it fast and smooth when opening apps, playing games and streaming movies and TV shows. It's also efficient on the battery, so you'll go longer between charges.

When it does come time to charge you can just place the Pixel Tablet on the included charging speaker dock, which CNET's Scott Stein loved in his review. It'll automatically start charging without any messy wires. While it's there, it can act as a smart home hub and is ideal for watching videos in the kitchen, viewing recipes and more, all thanks to that large 11-inch display.

Not sure that the Pixel Tablet is for you or prefer something with a different set of features? Our list of the best tablet deals should have you sorted in no time all.