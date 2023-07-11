Go Wild With Govee Smart Lighting Savings This Prime Day

Govee has made a big splash in recent years with its affordable entries to the smart lighting scene. Previously the market was filled with Nanoleaf products that were beyond the reach of a lot of us, Govee came in and revitalized the space.

This Prime Day Govee has announced huge savings on a host of its smart lighting and its smart appliances. With discounts as much as 38% off, you are bound to find a bargain that's worth your time. I recommend the Govee TV backlight for your first purchase. It syncs with your TV and lights the wall behind it with colors that match the movie you are watching. It's amazing and has a $50 saving this Prime Day.

Govee curtain lights: $97 Save $33 $130 at Amazon These lights are Govee's newest creation and look fantastic. The curtain has hundreds of small LEDs that work in concert to create moving images that you can make yourself or use Govee's stock ones for special occasions.

These lights can be strung together in groups of three to make a giant curtain of color and fun. They even link with other Govee lights so all the color movement is synced across your lighting.

Govee Smart air purifier: $80 Save $50 $130 at Amazon As forest fires become more prevalent across the US and Canada, the air quality in your home may be severely impacted. Having a good air purifier will help mitigate some of those issues.

The Govee smart air purifier has an auto mode that will detect bad air quality and turn on the four-stage filter to keep your bedroom or living space a nice place to breathe.

Govee RGBIC LED desk strip: $60 Save $30 $90 at Amazon Having LED strips around your desk makes you cool. There are people who will tell that isn't true, but they are wrong. These strips use individually controlled RGB LEDs to produce just about any color you could want and then using an app on your phone, you can sync them to other Govee products so all the lights work in tandem. It looks so good, and at $60 it's a bargain.

This might be Govee's biggest savings yet this Prime Day. There are a ton of excellent savings and a lot of these products work together to make your entire house smart and colorful.

All these savings can help turn your standard home into the smart home of your dreams, and make your summer parties bright and colorful. Prime Day has a lot of great savings, and Govee has made sure you're getting some bargains right here.