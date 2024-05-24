Go Camping This Memorial Day With a Special Deal on the Anker Portable Power Bank

So many necessities in our lives depend on electricity. Before you get caught in a power outage, you should consider investing in a solid backup power source. It is something you should always have in case of emergencies. Power banks are also great to take on trips such as camping or to the beach. Right now one of Anker's most portable power stations is on sale at $55 off. The Anker 548 PowerCore Reserve usually sells for $150, buy today and you'll pay just $95. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.

This device has an impressive 192 watts of power and weighs just over five pounds, making it a solid option for occasional outages or trips and not so heavy that it can't be carried. With its substantial 60,000-mAh capacity, it should be able to recharge an iPhone more than 10 times. It comes equipped with both 60-watt and 27-watt USB-C ports, which means you can charge larger devices, like laptops or tablets when you're on the go. (You can juice up both devices simultaneously.) It also has two USB-A ports and a solar input.

This particular power bank is also equipped with a retractable light and an SOS button for emergency lighting during a blackout. Its smart display shows you how much battery life is remaining.

