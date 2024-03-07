X
Glowforge Is Offering a Steep Preorder Discount on Its Newest Laser Cutter

The Glowforge Spark is the company's newest machine, and it's the most budget-friendly yet.

A white laser cutter with orange cover and a lady laughing
Glowforge

Glowforge -- one of the leaders in at-home laser cutting and etching -- recently announced Spark, its latest machine designed for the entry-level market. Like Aura, Glowforge's previous lowest-cost machine, Spark boasts a 6W blue craft laser that can easily etch on wood, slate, leather and vinyl products that you would normally cut with a Cricut

Today, Spark goes on preorder, and for the next 28 days, you can get a $100 discount, bringing the total cost down to $599. This puts it squarely in the realm of great bargains. And since it's a bargain that will only last for those 28 days, it's worth grabbing it while you can.

See at Glowforge

The biggest differences we've seen between the Aura and Spark are the removal of the passthrough feature and a slight shrinking of the total cut area. Aura could theoretically etch onto a material 12 inches by infinity as you could pass the material through the bottom of the machine of rollers. Spark can etch on materials 8.5 inches x 11 inches, a significant decrease, but still big enough to etch slate coasters, leather cap patches and other small materials. 

While most laser cutters are larger and more powerful than Spark, this could be a good way for Glowforge to enter a market that it hasn't been able to before. Head over to the preorder page to grab one today or, if you're looking for something a little more powerful, you can try our best laser cutters on for size.

