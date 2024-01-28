Best Laser Cutters and Engravers of 2024

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

There are many ways to make your artistic creations come to life. I love using the best 3D printers to create art, but I also enjoy using laser cutters -- sometimes called laser etchers or laser engravers -- to work with other materials. Etching designs onto glass and leather, or cutting through wood and acrylic, can create objects that are simply stunning.

Russell Holly/CNET

Being creative has never been easier than it is right now. More and more people are identifying as makers, people with a desire to create, and entire industries have sprung up around homemade creations. Machines like 3D printers, vinyl cutters and laser cutters are now available at prices to fit just about any pocketbook. They allow people to bring their creations to life in new and interesting ways. You can even turn a profit on stores like Etsy and Shopify if you have the right materials and machines.

I've used laser cutters for about five years to create a variety of projects, from small dog tags to etching a 7-foot workbench with elven runes. Each cutter I use has a host of different pros and cons, so along with my CNET colleague Russell Holly, I've developed testing criteria to assess the best laser cutters around.

What's the best laser cutter?

The xTool P2 is our top pick for the best laser cutter. It isn't the cheapest laser cutter around, but with a host of amazing accessories, fantastic software and a cutting size and speed that are hard to ignore, it takes the crown from the Glowforge Pro, but just barely. It is huge though, so make sure you have room in your workshop to house it.

Best laser cutters of 2024

Show less $4,500 at xTool Pros Huge cutting surface

Powerful laser

Lots of great accessories

Excellent software Cons Priced for businesses

Massive footprint Laser type CO2 Power (watts) 55 Max cutting area 498x319mm Price $$$$ Exhaust/enclosure Enclosed with active exhaust $4,500 at xTool Best overall laser cutter xTool P2 The Xtool P2 is the complete package for fast, powerful laser cutting at home or in a small workshop. With a full suite of accessories that let you cut 3-meter-long materials and round tumblers and glasses, the P2 can cut or etch any material you could hope for, including glass and transparent acrylic. The software is excellent and can help you design your creations to better fit your cutting needs. The camera works well to help you align your materials, but be careful when working near the edge of the camera limits, because the fisheye distorts a little. This bundle comes with some materials to get you started and a fire safety system to give you peace of mind. Read our xTool P2 review.

Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $947 at Amazon $1,000 at Best Buy Pros Simple, intuitive interface

Practical, compact design

Extremely responsive community Cons Some quality issues on the edges

Insufficient instructions for promised features

Aura Filter is loud and expensive Laser type Diode Power (watts) 6 Max cutting area 12x12 inches Price $$ Exhaust/enclosure Enclosed with active exhaust $947 at Amazon Best in-office laser cutter Glowforge Aura The Glowforge Aura is the company's first consumer laser cutter aimed at the entry-level market. It's smaller than the other models, with a less powerful laser, but it works amazingly well on smaller projects. We've made beautiful carvings, etchings and other laser-cut projects on the aura, and all of them have been excellent. Read more: Hands-on with the Glowforge Aura Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $1,995 at Amazon Pros Compact

On-device controls

Cost effective Cons Manual focusing

Expensive accessories Laser type CO2 Power (watts) 30 Max cutting area 300 x 210mm Price $$$ Exhaust/enclosure Enclosed with active exhaust $1,995 at Amazon Best small-scale CO2 laser cutter Flux Beamo The Beamo is the smallest of Flux's impressive lineup of CO2 laser cutters, but don't let the small size fool you. The 30-watt laser, while weaker than some on this list, is still powerful enough to etch glass, though you may need the additional diode laser to etch onto steel. It will happily cut through wood, leather and acrylic though. The Beamo also comes with a handy touchscreen on the device, making it much easier to control from your workshop without a computer plugged into it directly. Flux even has an app that'll let you control the Beamo directly from your phone. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $2,400 at xTool Pros Excellent software

Sleek design

Great accessories Cons No camera

A lot of manual movement Laser type Diode Power (watts) 40 Max cutting area 498 x 319mm Price $$$ Exhaust/enclosure Enclosure with active exhaust $2,400 at xTool Best diode laser cutter xTool S1 Diode lasers are often low-powered, with no enclosure to keep you safe. The S1 solves both those problems by having a 40-watt laser that can cut through 18mm of wood in a single, albeit slow, pass. It also has a fantastic enclosure with a green lid to filter the laser's light and an active exhaust to blow away any smoke. The basic kit has air assist -- something all lasers should have -- and a honeycomb cutting surface to help reduce scorching on the underside of your material. The S1 doesn't have a camera -- I think it should -- so everything is handled very manually. But that's true for most diode lasers. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $5,995 at Amazon Pros Impressive power and speed

Best-in-class software

Fantastic collection of accessories and materials Cons Expensive monthly subscription creates a walled garden

Some small accuracy issues Laser type CO2 Power (watts) 45 Max cutting area 660x355mm Price $$$$$ Exhaust/enclosure Enclosed with active exhaust $5,995 at Amazon Best walled garden laser cutter Glowforge Pro Glowforge has made it clear its mission from the start has been to ensure anyone can use what it calls "laser printers," and the Glowforge Pro is a shining example. A fisheye camera gives you a view of the cutting surface from a web app, which lets you effortlessly click and drag the things you want to engrave or cut. And if you pay for the extra filtration system, you can use this laser anywhere. Of all the systems tested here, the Glowforge's focus on ease of use is a world apart. With that ease of use comes some limitations you won't find elsewhere. Many features that make the Glowforge Pro great are available only if you pay a monthly subscription. If you're not using the Glowforge-made Proofgrade, the process of identifying the correct settings for engraving or cutting becomes quite manual. Additionally, the fisheye lens that Glowforge uses can occasionally cause accuracy issues when you're cutting or engraving on small, perfectly centered surfaces. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Laser cutter FAQ You've got questions and we've got answers. We hope! Should I have a diode laser or CO2 at home? How expensive is a laser cutter? What materials can I laser cut? What materials shouldn't I laser cut?