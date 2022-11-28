Live: Best Cyber Monday Deals Live: Cyber Monday TV Deals Tech Fails of 2022 Deals Under $10 Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Streaming Deals on Cyber Monday Cyber Monday Video Game Deals
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Gift Idea for a Film-Lover: Alamo Drafthouse Gift Card Deal Ends Soon

You have until midnight Pacific time to get 25% off a gift card at Alamo Drafthouse.

Jessica Rendall headshot
Jessica Rendall
2 min read
A young couple eats popcorn while watching a movie in a theater
Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

If you're doing some last-minute Cyber Monday shopping for the film-lover in your life, you still have a bit of time. Movie gurus, film snobs, cinema celebrators -- whatever you call them, chances are you know someone who would appreciate nothing more than free money they can use to sit in a theater and watch their film of choice (with or without company). In my film-snobby opinion, there's no greater theater for this than Alamo Drafthouse, which is selling $50 gift cards at 25% off through Monday. This means you pay $37.50, but the giftee gets a $50 value to spend on movie tickets or food. 

See at Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse isn't just any chain movie theater. It runs dinner and drink service during the movie, so you can eat popcorn while you watch... or sip a cocktail or nibble on a sandwich with fries instead. You may also know it for how seriously it takes film etiquette (i.e., theater phone call takers might get kicked out) and the movie-watching experience in general. Many major cities in the US have an Alamo theater, including New York, San Francisco, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Charlottesville, Virginia and more. (If you're an Alamo customer, it's worth noting that the food and drink menu differs based on theater location or city.) 

I was a loyal customer at the Alamo theater in Denver when I lived there and recently sought out the Brooklyn location. I've tried non-chain or more "indie" movie theaters with a similar concept (strict no-talking rules, bar vibe, cult movie showings), and Alamo continues to compare favorably with its variety of films and ambiance. In addition to new releases, the theater often plays older movies or has themed "watch party" showings. 

Alamo's gift card deal is available until 11:59 pm PT (2:59 a.m. ET) on Cyber Monday. The company says it's valid for gift cards purchased at $50 or more, but the offer doesn't apply to separate, smaller-value cards you combine. 

Best Black Friday Streaming Service Deals