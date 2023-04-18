Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Taxes 2023 Cheat SheetTry CNET Daily Deals TextsApple's India AmbitionsDon't Let Allergies Ruin SpringBest CD RatesTop Solar CompaniesBest Smart TVsBest Satellite Internet
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Get Your Hands on a Refurb Fire 7 Tablet for Just $25 Today Only at Woot

This 2019 model is a few generations old, but it's still a decent value when you can snag one at this price.

Max McHone
2 min read
The front and back of a Fire 7 tablet against an orange background.
Amazon

Amazon makes some of our favorite tablets on the market right now. But if you're just looking for a basic device that's good for browsing, streaming and scrolling through social media, you don't need to full price to get one of the latest and greatest models. Those who just want a basic and budget-friendly Android tablet can snag a refurbished 2019 Fire 7 tablet for as little as $25 right now at Woot. This deal is only available through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to get our hands on one.

See at Woot

This tablet is a few years old, so it won't be able to compete with the power and hardware of some of the latest models from Apple and Amazon. But it still has plenty to offer for just $25. It's equipped with a 7-inch IPS display, as well as front and rear 2MP cameras so you can use it for photos and video calls. It has 1GB of RAM, and comes with either 16GB of storage for $25, or 32GB for $40, and you can expand it up to 512GB thanks to the built-in microSD card reader. It's also a great pick if you're looking for a kid's tablet thanks to its affordable price tag and the ability to create child profiles with time limits and parental controls.

This refurb model is backed by Amazon's 90-day limited warranty, so you're covered in case you run into any issues in the first three months. And if you're looking for a different model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best tablet deals for even more bargains.

Which tablets have the best price?
Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare top products or find coupon codes before buying your next tablet.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image