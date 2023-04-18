Get Your Hands on a Refurb Fire 7 Tablet for Just $25 Today Only at Woot

Amazon makes some of our favorite tablets on the market right now. But if you're just looking for a basic device that's good for browsing, streaming and scrolling through social media, you don't need to full price to get one of the latest and greatest models. Those who just want a basic and budget-friendly Android tablet can snag a refurbished 2019 Fire 7 tablet for as little as $25 right now at Woot. This deal is only available through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to get our hands on one.

This tablet is a few years old, so it won't be able to compete with the power and hardware of some of the latest models from Apple and Amazon. But it still has plenty to offer for just $25. It's equipped with a 7-inch IPS display, as well as front and rear 2MP cameras so you can use it for photos and video calls. It has 1GB of RAM, and comes with either 16GB of storage for $25, or 32GB for $40, and you can expand it up to 512GB thanks to the built-in microSD card reader. It's also a great pick if you're looking for a kid's tablet thanks to its affordable price tag and the ability to create child profiles with time limits and parental controls.

This refurb model is backed by Amazon's 90-day limited warranty, so you're covered in case you run into any issues in the first three months. And if you're looking for a different model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best tablet deals for even more bargains.