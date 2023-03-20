Get Your Hands on a Lenovo ThinkPad or IdeaPad for as Little as $100 at Woot

Unless you're a professional programmer or a serious artist, chances are you don't need to spend thousands on a high-end laptop. These days, affordable models, and even some Chromebooks, have all the hardware you need for browsing, streaming and other day-to-day tasks, and you don't need to break the bank to get your hands on one. Right now, Woot is offering up to 46% off Lenovo IdeaPad and ThinkPad laptops, and you can get your hands on one for as little as $100. This sale runs through Thursday, March 23, but Woot generally has a limited supply available, so some models may sell out before then.

There's a few different models available at this sale, so no matter your needs and your budget, you'll find what you're looking for at a discount. If you just need the most basic functions of web browsing, you can pick up this for just $100, which is $50 off the usual price. It has a compact 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage and uses Google's user-friendly Chrome OS.

Or, for $70 more, you can upgrade to this . In addition to a larger 14-inch display and double the built-in storage, it operates using Windows 10 Home, so it's compatible with a wider range of applications. And the most advanced laptop you'll find at this sale is the , which typically lists for $850, but is currently on sale for just $600. It features a 13.3-inch full HD display, and comes equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. It also comes with some other helpful features like a built-in webcam and SD card reader. It operates using Windows 10 Pro, but also supports Windows 11 if you want to upgrade.

And if you don't see what you're looking for at this sale, you can check out our roundup of all the best laptop deals available now for even more bargains.