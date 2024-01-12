Get Up to $500 Off Top Rowing Machines From Hydrow

If you've set any wellness goals for 2024, having some new home gym equipment can help motivate you to make movement a daily habit. If you don't already own a rower, you'll find that it can help you get a high-intensity workout that can be less jarring than running on a treadmill. Some of our favorite rowing machines from Hydrow are currently on sale both at the Hydrow website as well as on Amazon, and we're seeing significant savings of up to $500 off.

The best deal on offer right now is from Hydrow. Between now and Jan. 16, you'll find the original Hydrow Rower marked down to $1,995, a $500 discount off the regular price. You can also score the Hydrow Wave for less: It's priced at $1,595, a $300 savings. Plus, when you purchase directly through the Hydrow site, you will get two free gifts automatically added at checkout: a heart rate monitor (valued at $90) and Hydrow's On-the-Mat kit -- which includes yoga blocks, resistance bands and a multi-use mat (valued at $120).

As an added perk, you can also enter offer code CNET35 at checkout and score an additional $35 off the total.

If you prefer to do your shopping at Amazon, you'll still find savings there, with similar price points, although you won't get the bonus gifts. The original Hydrow Rower has been discounted to $1,995, while the more compact Hydrow Wave Rower is as low as $1,595.

There's a good reason the Hydrow Rower is our pick for the best luxury rowing machine. With its aluminum and steel frame and an electromagnetic resistance system, it looks, feels and performs like a premium piece of fitness equipment. You can fine-tune the resistance levels between 1 and 300, and it's equipped with a 22-inch HD display that you can use for on-demand classes, including Pilates and yoga, though you'll need a Hydrow membership to access them. It also features front-facing speakers and Bluetooth connectivity so you can blast your music while you train.

Rowers are versatile machines that can enhance your New Year's fitness regime. You can use them to improve cardio performance and work on strength training for your back, legs and more. Traditional go-tos such as a treadmill or exercise bike remain great options, but if you want something that will give you whole-body fitness, a rowing machine gets you pretty close.

