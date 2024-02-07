Get Up to 40% Off These Echo Show Smart Displays

Smart displays have a lot to offer and they can be a worthy upgrade over a standard smart speaker. Amazon makes some of the best and most popular options we've seen and it offers Echo Show smart displays in a range of sizes from 5 to 15 inches. For most people out there, the Echo Show 8 is the best option but the Echo Show 15 is a monster display that can be placed on a wall. It's the closest thing to living in the future we've seen yet.

Right now Amazon has slashed the price of a number of its Echo Show devices by up to 40%. None of these deals require that you enter any codes or clip any coupons, but these prices are unlikely to hang around for long so keep that in mind.

In certain areas of your home, a smart display makes more sense than a traditional smart speaker. While you'll still benefit from all of the voice-based Alexa commands, the built-in touchscreen is ideal for following a recipe, checking home security cameras, streaming video or seeing the week's weather forecast. There's also a built-in camera for video calls and, when you're not actively using the device, it can function as a digital photo frame.

Watch this: Amazon Debuts All-New Echo Show 8 03:18

Right now there are a couple of models available. You can get the Echo Show 8 in black or white for just $90, while those who want to go the whole hog can choose the Echo Show 15 for just $200. No matter which you choose you'll get one of the best smart displays on the market so just pick the one that best fits your home.

To take full advantage of this smart display's features, check out our roundup of all the best smart home deals for bargains on compatible smart lights, smart plugs and more.