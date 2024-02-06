Amazon Echo Smart Speakers Are Down to 40% Off Right Now
Nab some of our favorite smart speakers for 2024 so you can outfit your home at a discount before this deal is gone.
Echo smart speakers have consistently earned a spot on our list of the best smart speakers on the market. Smart speakers make everyday tasks more convenient, but they can get pretty pricey, so it's a good idea to grab them while they're on sale. Right now Amazon has marked down a number of Echo speakers, with some discounted by as much as 40%. Prices start at just $25.
Echo speakers use Amazon's Alexa voice assistant to do everything from play music on demand, tell you the weather or the news, update your to-do or grocery lists, control other compatible smart devices and much more. Right now you can score as much as 40% off select Echo speakers, making it a great time to invest in one -- or several -- for your home.
Amazon's fourth-gen Echo remains our pick as the best overall smart speaker you can buy. It offers good sound quality for its size, delivering plenty of clarity and a powerful bass, and support for lossless HD audio when you stream through Amazon Music. The Echo also offers plenty of smart home connectivity. Usually $100, you can pick one up for $80 right now.
For something more compact, consider the fifth-gen Echo Dot. It's our favorite budget smart speaker for 2024 and while it normally lists for $50, it's down to just $35 right now. But if you're looking for the cheapest model on sale, the Echo Pop is currently marked down to $25, a 38% discount on its usual price. There are also other speakers available, including one designed to bring Alexa with you on the road and kid-friendly speakers with parental controls, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to grab the right speaker for your needs.
Be sure to check out other smart home deals to find discounts on a number of smart home devices including smart plugs, lighting, thermostats and more.
