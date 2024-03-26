Get Up to $150 Off Google's Pixel Tablet

One of our favorite Android tablets is the Google Pixel Tablet. Even though it is on the more expensive side, it's a quality bit of kit and the closest thing you're likely to find in terms of getting that fit and feel of an iPad. For a limited time you can get one for a price that won't break the bank. You can save up to $150 off your new tablet, bringing the price down to an all-time low of $449.

This special sale drops the 128GB Pixel Tablet to just $399, a $100 saving and just shy of its best price ever. The larger capacity 256GB model is just $449, a whopping $150 off its regular price and an all-time low. The more capacious model could well be the best option for a lot of people when you consider that you'd be getting double the storage for just $50 more, especially since the Pixel Tablet doesn't have a microSD card slot for adding extra space later.

The Google Pixel Tablet is the first Android tablet to use Google's own Tensor G2 chip, just like the Pixel phones, making it fast and smooth when opening apps, playing games and streaming all your favorite movies and TV shows. It's also easy on the battery, ensuring you won't need to reach for that charger too often.

When it does come time to charge, you can just place the Pixel Tablet on the included charging speaker dock, which CNET's Scott Stein loved in his review. It'll automatically start charging without any messy wires. While it's there, it can act as a smart home hub and is ideal for watching videos in the kitchen, viewing recipes and more, all thanks to that large 11-inch display.

Not sure that the Pixel Tablet is for you or prefer something with a different set of features? Our list of the best tablet deals should have you sorted in no time all.