Get This Awesome Worx ZipSnip Box Cutter While It's Only $25

You can save $20 on this helpful home device right now at Best Buy, but only if you buy it today.

The Worx ZipSnip cordless box cutter/electric scissors is displayed against a green background.
Worx/CNET

Life seems to involve a lot of boxes nowadays. Whether you're just grabbing bits online for shopping, you've recently moved house or you have a few kids with well-spaced out birthdays, boxes can be a pain. You can open them with ease thanks to the amazing Worx ZipSnip box cutter though, and it's currently a chunky $20 off, meaning it's just $25 on Best Buy -- but only for today. 

Ditching your old-fashioned box cutter for an electric model can save you time and effort when it comes to opening packages and breaking down boxes. As mentioned above, the 4-volt ZipSnip is cordless, and it weighs less than a pound, which makes it very easy to maneuver. Plus, it can cut through a variety of materials up to 1/4-inch thick, including plastic packaging, cardboard, fabric, rubber, leather, wrapping paper and more. That means you can also use this tool while wrapping gifts or for other household chores year-round. Once the device is fully charged, it should last for months -- and there's a battery indicator so you'll know when you need to give it a boost. 

Its blade self-sharpens with each use, so you don't have to worry about a dull blade hampering your cutting accuracy. Plus, the device has a blade guard, and you have to push both a safety switch and the trigger at the same time to operate the tool, which helps prevent accidents.

Considering other upgrades around the home to add convenience and efficiency to your daily routine? Be sure to check out the latest deals on smart thermostats and Wi-Fi 6 routers.

