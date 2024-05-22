Get This Anker Charging Station for Just $50 at Amazon Right Now

It's important to power your devices, but with a limited number of outlets available in some locations, that can prove difficult. Luckily, there are some great devices that provide a solution to this problem -- and deals that let you buy them for less. Anker's 100-watt charging station is now only $50 at Amazon, down from its regular price of $80. That's a discount of 37%.

This Anker workstation delivers up to 100 watts of power and includes ports on both the front and back. On one side you get two USB-A and USB-C chargers, and on the other you get three standard electrical outlets. Anker has equipped this charging station with its ActiveShield technology to keep temperatures under control. Plus, its 100-watt capacity means you can charge your devices faster.

If your needs are more modest, Anker also has a 65-watt version of this charging station for only $40, down from its usual price of $66. You still get the same number of USB-A, USB-C and electrical outlets with enough juice to power your devices. Amazon is also offering a 9% discount when you bundle this 65-watt charging station with Anker's 525 three-in-one charger, so you can potentially snag two devices for only $86.

These deals are bound to go quickly, so act fast to snatch these discounts. If you want to shop around, we've compiled a list of best charging devices as well as a number of Memorial Day deals happening now so you get the best prices on all your must-have items.