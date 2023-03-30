MLB Opening Day WWDC 2023 Dates Meta Quest Pro Hands-On Amazon Pharmacy Coupons iOS 16.4 Trick for Better Sound Narcan Nasal Spray 7 Foods for Better Sleep VR Is Revolutionizing Therapy
Get the Xbox Series X and an Elite 2 Controller for $580 (Save $100)

Upgrade to next-gen gaming with Microsoft's most powerful gaming console and get a customizable wireless controller with this bundle.

The Xbox Series X console and the Elite 2 controller are displayed against a green background.
Microsoft/CNET

Ready for next-gen gaming? If you still haven't gotten your hands on the Xbox Series X console from Microsoft and are looking for a deal, check out this bundle at Verizon. Right now you can get your hands on an Xbox Series X console and an Elite 2 controller in one bundle and save $100 in the process, bringing the price down to $580. (And you don't need to have Verizon service to take advantage of this deal.) We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Verizon

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console right now. It offers 4K HDR gaming, custom solid-state storage, DirectX ray tracing and powerful performance. The console also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Elite 2 controller has swappable paddles and D-pads so you can customize it to your exact preference. It also allows you to save up to three custom profiles. The Xbox Series X goes for $500 on its own and the Elite 2 controller is priced at $180 at the Microsoft Store, making this offer from Verizon a solid deal.

