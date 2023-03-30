Get the Xbox Series X and an Elite 2 Controller for $580 (Save $100)

Ready for next-gen gaming? If you still haven't gotten your hands on the Xbox Series X console from Microsoft and are looking for a deal, check out this bundle at Verizon. Right now you can get your hands on an Xbox Series X console and an Elite 2 controller in one bundle and save $100 in the process, bringing the price down to $580. (And you don't need to have Verizon service to take advantage of this deal.) We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console right now. It offers 4K HDR gaming, custom solid-state storage, DirectX ray tracing and powerful performance. The console also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Elite 2 controller has swappable paddles and D-pads so you can customize it to your exact preference. It also allows you to save up to three custom profiles. The Xbox Series X goes for $500 on its own and the Elite 2 controller is priced at $180 at the , making this offer from Verizon a solid deal.

