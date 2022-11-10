Get Peace of Mind for Less With Up to 62% Off Ring Video Doorbell Bundles

Being able to keep an eye on your home when you're away can help give you peace of mind. And you don't need an expensive professional monitoring service in order to do so. There are plenty of simple DIY security systems on the market, like Amazon's Ring video doorbells, and right now you can grab one for less. The online retailer is currently offering up to 62% off select video doorbells and bundles, with prices starting at just $60. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

If you're just after the basic on its own, you can grab it on sale for $40 off right now, dropping the price down to $60. It's a wireless HD camera and offers two-way audio so you can hear and speak to guests at your door, as well as a built-in motion sensor so you can get real-time notifications when someone arrives. You can control it through the companion app on your phone, but the best way to make the most of these video doorbells is with a smart display.

If you don't already have one, you can grab a on sale for $70, saving you $115 compared to the usual price. The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch touchscreen and 2-megapixel camera, and can be used for video calls, checking the weather, updating your schedule and controlling other Alexa-enabled smart devices in your home. The Ring Video Doorbell allows you to instantly check a livestream of what's happening on your doorstep and make automated announcements, though you'll need a as well.

Amazon is also offering a one-day deal on a , but you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of it. The Doorbell Pro is similar to the standard Video Doorbell, but offers improved dual-band Wi-Fi and automatic Alexa greetings (with a ). It should also be noted that this is a wired doorbell, and will have to be integrated with your existing doorbell wiring. The bundle also includes a Ring Chime Pro, which is a speaker to amplify the audio from your Ring doorbell, but also doubles as a Wi-Fi extender to boost the range of your network by as much as 2,000 square feet. Prime members can grab this bundle for $150, $70 off the usual price, but only until 11:59 p.m PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight.

Before you make your purchase, you'll want to make sure you feel comfortable with Ring's relationship with law enforcement, but you can always opt out of some of Ring's data-sharing settings for more privacy. If you still want the extra security of knowing what's on the other side of your door, snag this bargain while it lasts.