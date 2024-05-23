Get One of Our Favorite Pizza Ovens at an All-Time Low With This Memorial Day Deal

Who says that Memorial Day sales can't be tasty? If you love pizza, and you should, then getting one of the best pizza ovens at a big discount should be high on your list of priorities. If you want to pick up one of our favorites, then you'll be glad to know that the Gozney Roccbox is currently $100 off on Amazon, thanks to these big Memorial Day discounts. You can also grab it directly from Gozney if you want to, or scout their other deals.

You can get the pizza oven in either olive green or silver, and it's an amazing outdoor option thanks to its portable nature. It uses gas to perfectly cook your pizzas as you want, and has a special stone base that allows it to make authentically cooked pizza that'll blow your tastebuds off, but in a good way. It can cook pizzas in 60 seconds thanks to the 950-degree heat.

This whole thing is absolutely one of the best deals on pizza ovens right now, and also one of the coolest Memorial Day sale offerings too. Make sure you grab this one quick and then revel in all the pizza you're going to eat.