Get New and Refurb Amazon Devices for a Deep Discount at Woot

Amazon offers some of our favorite smart home gadgets on the market, from TV remotes to speakers. If you're considering expanding your smart home, you're in luck. We found some deals for both new and refurbished products that you won't want to miss. Woot, owned by Amazon, is having a big sale on Amazon devices, so you can get your hands on tablets, TVs, smart displays, security cameras and so much more at a discounted rate. The sale is set to run through the end of the year, but some items have already sold out, so if you see something you want, we'd recommend grabbing it sooner rather than later. To score an additional $5 off, use code SMARTFIVE. Keep in mind, you need to spend at least $15 to be eligible for this coupon. The discount comes off the final checkout price, after tax.

If you don't mind a few scratches and dings, used items are often much cheaper than new. For example, right now you can get your hands on a used Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K smart TV with built-in microphones and Alexa, so you can launch and control your TV with just your voice. The 55-inch model is a great option, and you can pick it up for $270 right now. Or, if you're looking for a smaller and even more affordable model, you can grab a 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series for just $190.

You could also snag yourself a convenient smart display at a serious discount. The first-gen Echo Show 8 is available in a refurbished model for just $40. The 8-inch HD display is great for streaming shows and movies, video chatting with loved ones and even doubles as a digital picture frame.

If you're just looking for easy hands-free access to Alexa, a voice-control remote might be great for you. If you don't mind a refurbished model, the refurbished Amazon Alexa voice remote is just $22. This remote allows you to control your TV with just your voice.

For those of you who want to get a little peace of mind around your home, you can check out some of the security cameras from Ring or Blink, including both indoor and outdoor models from as low as $50 for a two-pack. Plus, plenty of deals on helpful smart home devices like plugs and thermostats. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Woot while you can, and check out the other smart home deals we've rounded up if you want to see what else is out there.