Get Lifetime Access to Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for $60 With This Bundle

Whether you just want to upgrade your current PC or you're building your own and need to equip it with a quality operating system, you can grab Windows' latest and greatest Microsoft OS -- along with its full suite of productivity tools -- for just $60 right now.

While upgrading to Windows 11 Pro will run you $200 if you purchase it through Microsoft directly, and another $440 if you want to add on an Office Pro 2021 license for access to Word, Excel and other crucial Microsoft apps, StackSocial is currently offering an all-in-one bundle deal that includes both for only $60, saving you hundreds. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend signing up soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Windows 11 Pro offers some additional features you won't find on the base version, including Microsoft Remote Desktop, BitLocker device encryption, Windows Sandbox, Hyper-V, Azure Active Directory and much more. You'll receive an activation key that you can use on up to three devices. Not all computers are compatible, so if you're considering upgrading, be sure to check out the system requirements before you buy.

Your purchase comes with a lifetime license to Office Professional 2021 as well, which includes popular programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, OneNote and more. With a single one-time payment, you'll retain lifetime access on the installed PC, which will save you a ton over the recurring charges you'll accrue via a Microsoft 365 subscription and offers you more than the free online version of Microsoft Office. However, it's worth noting that you'll be limited to installing Office on just one computer and the "lifetime" part of the license refers to the lifetime of the machine you install it on.

If you don't need the Office apps in this bundle, you can grab this Windows 11 Pro deal offering just the operating system upgrade for $50, but for $10 more, you may find that this bundle is a better deal.