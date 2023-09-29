Get Hot or Iced Coffee at Home With Keurig's K-Slim Plus Iced Brewer for $70 at QVC (Save $50)

Many of us need our morning coffee to start the day off right. And if you want the convenience of a Keurig brewer with the flexibility of enjoying hot or iced coffee, the K-Slim Plus Iced model may be the right investment for your home or office. QVC has slashed the price of this popular single-serve brewer to just $70 right now -- that's almost half-off the usual Amazon price of $130. And if you're a new QVC shopper, be sure to take advantage of the company's extra promotion of $20 off your first order of $40 or more with promo code QVCNEW20 -- which would bring the cost of this Keurig brewer to just $50.

This coffee maker brews an 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup of hot coffee at the push of a button and comes equipped with a 46-ounce removable water reservoir to keep you from having to refill each time you make a cup of joe. Plus, it has a slim profile of less than 5 inches wide to take up less room on your countertop. And most importantly, this model sports a brew-over-ice function so that you can make iced coffee at home. It even adjusts the temperature as your iced coffee brews, cooling down to minimize ice melt so that you won't have to suffer through watered-down coffee. It's also compatible with the My K-Cup universal reusable coffee filter so that you can use your favorite ground coffee (instead of only relying on pods), but that product is sold separately.