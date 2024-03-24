Get Free Shipping Today Only During QVC's Spring Sale

It's spring and the sales are blooming all over the internet. There are countless deals to take advantage of right now. QVC is getting in on the action with hundreds of discounted items currently available. And if you shop today, you'll get free shipping on your order. QVC has a wide variety of items, including coffee makers, KitchenAid appliances and even some popular tech gear.

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee maker: $170 Start your mornings off right with coffee made by this Nespresso Vertuo Next. It's easy to use and you'll get your coffee fix a lot faster than using traditional methods. Details Save $59 $170 at QVC

More limited-time QVC deals:

There are plenty of other deals worth checking out, so be sure to check out the entire sale over at QVC. And for even more bargain buys, we've put together lists of the best phone deals, laptop deals and TV deals to help you upgrade without paying full price.