Get Free Shipping Today Only During QVC's Spring Sale
Shop hundreds of great deals on QVC and get free shipping, today only.
It's spring and the sales are blooming all over the internet. There are countless deals to take advantage of right now. QVC is getting in on the action with hundreds of discounted items currently available. And if you shop today, you'll get free shipping on your order. QVC has a wide variety of items, including coffee makers, KitchenAid appliances and even some popular tech gear.
Save $100 off the latest PlayStation console and start playing straight out of the box with the included Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty 3 games.
The Bissell PowerSteamer will take the pain out of cleaning your floors. And spring is the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning equipment.
Help Peach navigate her world in Princess Peach Showtime with this Nintendo Switch bundle.
Start your mornings off right with coffee made by this Nespresso Vertuo Next. It's easy to use and you'll get your coffee fix a lot faster than using traditional methods.
More limited-time QVC deals:
- Ninja Foodi 8.5Qt cooker: $130 (save $20)
- PlayStation Portal with accessories kit and voucher: $400 (save $50)
- Triforce 27-inch hard luggage with organizer and cover: $170 (save $35)
- Northern Nights organic cotton sheet set: $50 ($22)
- Arcade1Up Pac-Man arcade: $400 (save $100)
- Tile Pro 3-pack Bluetooth tracker: $54 (save $31)
There are plenty of other deals worth checking out, so be sure to check out the entire sale over at QVC. And for even more bargain buys, we've put together lists of the best phone deals, laptop deals and TV deals to help you upgrade without paying full price.
