Get Buff and Save $41 With This Adjustable Bowflex Dumbbell This Black Friday

If you're looking to treat yourself to some new fitness gear this Black Friday then look no further than this deal right here. You'll get an adjustable Bowflex SelectTech dumbbell for just $175, making this a deal that saves you $41 without having to do any of the work -- no discount codes, and no on-screen coupons.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

This product is among the best adjustable dumbbells you can buy, so being able to save 19% off the original $215 asking price just makes it even more appealing.

This Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell adjusts from 5 pounds all the way to 52.5 pounds; the weight selection dial increases the effective weight in 2.5-pound increments from 5 to 25 pounds, and then in 5-pound increments from there to 50 pounds. There's thenh another 2.5-pound bump to the max weight of 52.5 pounds.

Buyers will get the option to try the JRNY Mobile-Only Membership for two months free, and this dumbbell actually helps you save space in your gym or exercise area because it replaces 15 sets of different weights. It also sports premium grips so that you can lift with confidence, too. Keep in mind that this deal is just for a single dumbbell, although a pack of two is available if you need more than one. Order a pair and you'll save even more if you clip the on-screen coupon, bringing the price down to just $300.

If you're using old and broken dumbbells or are starting afresh and looking to save some cash, this deal is well worth checking out before placing an order elsewhere. Just keep that unknown end date in mind.