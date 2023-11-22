Get Buff and Save $41 With This Adjustable Bowflex Dumbbell This Black Friday
A good pair of dumbbells can make all the difference and now you can get an adjustable one with a big $41 discount.
If you're looking to treat yourself to some new fitness gear this Black Friday then look no further than this deal right here. You'll get an adjustable Bowflex SelectTech dumbbell for just $175, making this a deal that saves you $41 without having to do any of the work -- no discount codes, and no on-screen coupons.
Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
This product is among the best adjustable dumbbells you can buy, so being able to save 19% off the original $215 asking price just makes it even more appealing.
This Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell adjusts from 5 pounds all the way to 52.5 pounds; the weight selection dial increases the effective weight in 2.5-pound increments from 5 to 25 pounds, and then in 5-pound increments from there to 50 pounds. There's thenh another 2.5-pound bump to the max weight of 52.5 pounds.
Buyers will get the option to try the JRNY Mobile-Only Membership for two months free, and this dumbbell actually helps you save space in your gym or exercise area because it replaces 15 sets of different weights. It also sports premium grips so that you can lift with confidence, too. Keep in mind that this deal is just for a single dumbbell, although a pack of two is available if you need more than one. Order a pair and you'll save even more if you clip the on-screen coupon, bringing the price down to just $300.
If you're using old and broken dumbbells or are starting afresh and looking to save some cash, this deal is well worth checking out before placing an order elsewhere. Just keep that unknown end date in mind.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers.
- Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: Early Deals Vetted by Experts
- Best Black Friday Deals So Far: CNET's Top Early Picks
- Walmart Black Friday Deals Available Now and Coming Soon
- Apple Black Friday Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Black Friday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more