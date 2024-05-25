X
Get Big Savings on Portable Power Stations This Memorial Day Weekend

Never lose power again with this collection of power stations.

vtoman-flashspeed-1500-bf
Vtoman

If you've been considering a portable power station to help keep your electronic devices charged and online no matter where you are, Memorial Day is the perfect time to take the plunge.

While the luxury of portable power can come with a significant price tag, one of our favorite devices, the Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 Power Station, is a whopping $600 off in a limited-time deal on Amazon.

See at Amazon

Charging from 0 to 100% in just 64 minutes, the FlashSpeed 1500 was the fastest charging device we tested to determine the best portable power stations of 2024.

But it's not the only power station deal available for Memorial Day weekend. The Solar Generator FlashSpeed 1500 with 220-watt solar panel is $400 off with an on-page coupon, bringing it down to just $1099.99, while the Jump 1500x Portable Power Station has a coupon for $240 off, making it just $459.99. (You can save an additional $50 by signing up for an Amazon Visa.)

These devices can serve as inexpensive backup generators for power outages or even keep you connected on a camping trip.

If you're not sure what kind of power station will fit your needs, CNET's Jon Reed has you covered.

