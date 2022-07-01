Get an Echo Dot for $1 When Signing Up for Amazon Music Unlimited With Early Prime Deal

Smart speakers can be a big help to have around the house. They offer a convenient way to perform tasks such as checking the weather, setting timers and alarms to keep you on schedule and streaming music, all completely hands-free. If you always have music playing throughout your house, Amazon has an offer you'll want to see.

The company's Prime Day sales bonanza won't kick off until July 12, but plenty of early Prime Day deals are already available. Right now, any new subscriber who signs up for a one month individual plan of Amazon Music Unlimited can get a third-gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $1, saving you $29 compared to buying the speaker on its own. To , you must be a new Echo device customer, and buy both the speaker and subscription on a single order.

The third-gen Echo Dot, which was originally released in 2018, is no longer Amazon's most advanced smart speaker, but still offers many of the same features and functions as the newer fourth-gen Dot. You can use it to control other Alexa-enabled smart devices like lights or locks, set custom alarms and routines and stream music from tons of different services, including Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music Unlimited, which starts at $10 a month for the individual plan (or $9 if you're a Prime member), is one of our favorite music streaming services for 2022. You get access to over 90 million, many of which you can stream in high-res lossless quality, as well as millions of podcast episodes. You don't have to sit through any ads, and you can also download songs and albums so you can take them with you anywhere you go.

Don't need an Echo Dot? Amazon is also offering new subscribers four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited for a limited time.