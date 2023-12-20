Get a Head Start on Your New Year Fitness Goals With This Peloton Sale
Snag up to $300 off the Peloton Bike or Bike Plus or pick up some essential apparel and accessories at up to 50% off while this sale lasts.
Peloton might not offer the cheapest exercise bikes around, but the brand remains a popular choice for many people. And with the New Year coming up fast, now's the time to invest in one of these smart bikes with as much as $300 off regular prices. Amazon has slashed prices on new Peloton Bike and Bike Plus models while taking as much as 50% off other Peloton gym gear and apparel. The deals are also available directly at Peloton where some additional bundle offers save you as much as $500.
Kicking things off, we have the bike that started it all. The Peloton Bike is now just $1,245, a price that saves you $200 off the usual going rate. For that price, you'll get an immersive 22-inch HD touchscreen and the updated seat post -- following a product recall earlier this year -- plus all of the hardware needed for Peloton's interactive workouts, such as a front-facing camera, built-in microphone and a speaker system so you can hear exactly what your instructor is saying.
Want to go whole hog? The Peloton Bike Plus is now just $2,195, which represents a $300 saving on the original price of almost $2,500. It has a larger 24-inch display that can rotate and a more powerful speaker system. That way you can use the same Peloton Bike Plus hardware to enjoy nonbike activities like yoga and meditation. The Peloton Bike Plus is also compatible with the Apple GymKit and the Apple Watch, which can pair to your Peloton for heart-rate monitoring integration. It's all very impressive, and right now it can be yours at a price that's hard to ignore.
Already all-in on Peloton and simply looking for accessories to add? You can score some for as little as $8. Peloton's premium foam yoga block set is down to just $24 right now -- a 20% savings -- or snag a set of sweat-proof weights for just $20. The $18 Peloton mug would also make a great gift for the Peloton obsessive in your life, too. There are even more accessories to choose from, plus a ton of discounted apparel, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to complete your home gym and workout wardrobe.
We don't know how long these price cuts will stick around, so we suggest making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to cash in on these rare fitness deals.
