Get a $40 Gift Card for Free With This Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership

Warehouse shopping trips cost a lot less than normal ones, and with everything being so expensive right now, every small saving can really add up. If you're looking to enter the world of warehouses, then we recommend grabbing this Costco's Gold Star annual membership via StackSocial for $60, which not only granted access to Costco Wholesale, but also comes with a $40 gift card you can use in-store. Basically, you'll only be paying $20 for access, and you can end up saving that on just the first couple of trips.

StackSocial doesn't list a specific date for when this deal will end, but it must be redeemed by June 16 in order for you to receive your credit. We recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of this offer. Keep in mind, this offer is only available only to new customers, or those whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months. If you've been thinking of picking up an annual Costco membership, this is a great way to keep more cash in your pocket.

With a Costco Gold Star subscription, you'll get one membership card for your household. It allows you to shop at any Costco warehouse worldwide, as well as online at Costco.com. While Costco is a great place to save on groceries and other everyday essentials, it offers a lot more. A Gold Star membership also means you can use Costco's gas stations and pharmacies, as well as Costco's optical and hearing aid centers. Costco frequently has seasonal plants, decor, furniture, electronics and other products as well.

After you sign up, you'll receive your bonus shop card via email. The card can be used both in-store and online, so you can use it right away. It's also worth reiterating that after you pay for membership through StackSocial, you'll have until June 16 to redeem the membership at Costco, or you may not be able to take advantage of the deal.